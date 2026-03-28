Varun Tej's Bhari Directed by Yadu Vamsi Launched Today

A new film titled ‘Bhari’, starring Mega Prince Varun Tej and produced by Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner, is being directed by Yadu Vamsi. The film officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attended the event as the chief guest.

For the muhurat shot, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gave the clap, while Mythri Movie Makers producer Naveen Yerneni switched on the camera. Director Merlapaka Gandhi and producer Rajeev Reddy handed over the script. After the pooja ceremony, the team shared details about the film.

Varun Tej said: After my film Mukunda, my uncle Pawan Kalyan garu has once again attended the launch of my film ‘Bari’. It’s a Happiness to have the film begin under his blessings. It feels very special to work as a hero in a film produced by Niharika. We never actually planned to do a film together, but Vamsi’s script brought us together. I really liked the story he narrated. I agreed to the film because of my confidence in the team. Pre-production is already complete, and I’ve started volleyball practice as well. We are planning to release ‘Bhari’ next to Sankranti.”

Niharika Konidela said: My father has made films with our family members, including his brothers." Today I understand how special that feeling is. Launching this film with my brother Varun Tej is very special to me. I’m also happy that my uncle Pawan Kalyan garu attended the launch. We are planning to release the film next to Sankranti. This is a village drama with a sports backdrop, and Vamsi has come up with another wonderful story. I’m happy to collaborate again with the ‘Committee Kurrollu’ team. My aim is that whenever audiences see the Pink Elephant Pictures name on a poster, they feel confident that the film will be good. This movie will definitely impress everyone.

Director Yadu Vamsi said: After ‘Committee Kurrollu’, I worked on a story for a year, but it didn’t materialize. During that time, I got an idea with a volleyball backdrop. As soon as I thought of volleyball, Varun garu came to mind. After developing the idea, I approached Niharika again and narrated the story, requesting Varun garu for the role. After completing the full script in three months, we narrated it to Varun garu, and he loved it. Pre-production is complete, and we aim to wrap up shooting quickly and release the film next to Sankranti. Last night, Varun garu surprised me by saying a guest would attend, and when I heard it was Pawan Kalyan garu, I was shocked. It’s a great encouragement for a young team like ours to have him here, along with the support of Varun and Niharika.

Music Director Anudeep Dev said: The music in ‘Bhari’ will have ten times more impact than ‘Committee Kurrollu’. Vamsi garu also has great taste in music. There is significant scope for music in this film, and it’s going to be amazing.

Production Designer Chinna said: I think I’m the only senior member in this team; everyone else is young." Niharika is a wonderful producer. I’m happy to work with Varun. Vamsi’s story and confidence are excellent. ‘Bhari’ will be a big hit next to Sankranti.