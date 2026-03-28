Peddi Pehelwan Video: Mixed Buzz for Ram Charan's Film

Ram Charan’s much-hyped Peddi Pehalwan teaser, released on the occasion of his birthday, has ended up exposing more cracks than confidence, drawing a largely mixed-to-negative response despite aggressive positioning as a pan-India spectacle.

For a film that aims to conquer markets across the country, the teaser falls surprisingly flat in establishing any real novelty. Director Buchi Babu Sana, who impressed with his debut Uppena, seems to have bitten off more than he can chew this time. Attempting a massive scale rural sports drama with emotional depth is ambitious on paper, but the teaser suggests a confused vision rather than a cohesive one.

The biggest issue lies in the lack of freshness. The so-called “gritty rural backdrop” feels overly familiar, echoing several recent Telugu films that have already explored similar terrain. Instead of intrigue, the visuals evoke a sense of déjà vu. The multi-sport angle, which was expected to be a unique selling point, barely registers in the teaser, leaving viewers unclear about the film’s core conflict.

Ram Charan’s transformation, which was initially expected to be a major highlight, appears underwhelming in motion. While the rugged look is evident, the performance glimpses don’t carry the intensity or emotional weight needed to anchor such a story. His screen presence, usually a strong asset, feels oddly restrained and fails to elevate the material.

Another major disappointment is A.R. Rahman’s background score. Known for delivering soul-stirring music, Rahman’s work here comes across as unusually muted and ineffective. Instead of enhancing the visuals, the score struggles to leave any impact, further dragging down the teaser’s overall appeal.

Visually too, the teaser doesn’t quite live up to the “pan-India” tag it is aggressively marketed with. The cinematography, though decent in parts, lacks the grandeur or distinct visual identity expected from a film of this scale. The editing feels choppy, and the narrative progression in the teaser is far from engaging.

What is more concerning is the absence of any strong emotional hook. The teaser neither establishes compelling stakes nor introduces characters in a way that generates curiosity. Keeping other key roles under wraps might be a strategic choice, but here it ends up making the promo feel hollow rather than intriguing.

Despite the makers projecting overwhelming positivity, the ground reality appears different. Social media reactions have been divided, with a significant section of viewers expressing disappointment over the underwhelming presentation. For a film carrying such high expectations, this kind of response at the teaser stage is far from encouraging.

Buchi Babu Sana may have had a clear plan on paper, but the execution, at least from what is revealed so far, raises serious doubts. Drawing comparisons to top filmmakers who struggled with pan-India ventures, Peddi Pehalwan now risks heading down a similar path unless the upcoming trailer offers something substantially better.

With a planned release on April 30, the pressure is now firmly on the team to course-correct. Because if the teaser is anything to go by, Peddi Pehalwan is currently shaping up to be more hype than substance.