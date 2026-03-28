Muthu alias Kaattaan OTT Review

Muthu alias Kaattaan, which premiered on JioHotstar on March 27, 2026, sets out to be an intense rural crime thriller but ends up as a frustratingly sluggish and uneven series. Created by M. Manikandan, the 10-episode show starts with an intriguing hook but quickly loses its grip due to indulgent storytelling and lack of narrative urgency.

What is it about?

The series opens with a striking visual—a severed head found smiling in a village—instantly promising a gripping mystery. The victim is revealed to be Muthu (Vijay Sethupathi), a man with multiple identities and a murky past. What could have been a tightly wound investigation instead spirals into a scattered narrative filled with too many threads and not enough focus.

Performances:

Vijay Sethupathi brings his usual intensity, but even his presence feels underutilized in a story that never fully capitalizes on his character’s complexity. Muthukumar and Singampuli try to hold the investigation track together, but their arcs lack depth and urgency. Milind Soman and Sudev Nair add to the ensemble, yet their characters feel more like narrative devices than fully fleshed-out individuals.

Where it goes wrong:

The biggest issue with Kaattaan is its painfully slow pacing. What is marketed as a “slow burner” often feels like an excuse for stretched-out storytelling. Episodes linger unnecessarily on minor details, and several segments feel repetitive, diluting the central mystery.

The idea of a man leading multiple lives is fascinating on paper, but the execution is muddled. Instead of building intrigue, the constant back-and-forth between identities creates confusion and fatigue. The narrative lacks a clear rhythm, and the investigation never gains the momentum needed to keep viewers invested.

Adding to the problem, many episode endings fail to deliver compelling hooks. In a genre that thrives on suspense and binge-worthy tension, Kaattaan struggles to justify its episodic structure.

Technical Aspects:

While the rural setting is captured decently, the overall presentation feels flat. The atmosphere lacks the edge required for a crime thriller, and the background score does little to elevate tension. Editing is another major drawback—the series could have easily been trimmed down to a far more engaging 6–7 episodes instead of dragging across ten.

Verdict:

Kaattaan had all the ingredients for a gripping rural mystery—an eerie opening, a complex central character, and a strong cast. Unfortunately, it gets buried under its own sluggish pacing, unfocused writing, and excessive runtime. What remains is a series that feels more exhausting than intriguing, testing patience far more than it rewards it.

Bottom Line: A slow burn that barely ignites