Samantha Opens Up About Her New Life and Marriage With Raj

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the positive changes in her life after marrying filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. She shared how this new phase has given her confidence, happiness, and personal growth.

After her earlier divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha went through a difficult emotional period. She said she had completely closed herself off and did not think she could trust or depend on anyone again. However, over time, things changed.

Samantha revealed that her relationship with Raj helped her heal and open up again. She said she feels like a better and stronger person now. According to her, this new relationship has brought peace, stability, and emotional support into her life.

She also mentioned that she is no longer pretending or “performing” to please others. Instead, she is living more honestly and confidently. Her friends have also noticed this positive change and say she seems happier than before.

Talking about her married life, Samantha said she and Raj share a close bond and enjoy doing everything together. Their relationship has not only improved her personal life but also helped her grow professionally as an actress.

Overall, Samantha described this phase as a new beginning, where she is focusing on self-growth, meaningful relationships, and living life with confidence and clarity.