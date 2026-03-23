Therachaapa Trailer Unveiled

The trailer of the upcoming film Therachaapa, produced by Kailash Durgam under the Ananya Creations banner, has been launched in a grand manner. Directed by Joel George, the film stars Naveen Raj Shankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, and Sreelu in lead roles, with a strong supporting cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Fish Venkat, Jabardasth Ashok, Nagi, Apparao, Rising Raju, Rajesh Bhoopathi, Naga Vamsi, Srinivas Nesa, Chandra, and others.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Azeem and Venkat, while the music is composed by Prajal Krish, with background score by M.L. Raja. Editing is done by Raju Bodasingi, and choreography is by Jeevan George.

As the release date approaches, the makers unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into the film’s world. The trailer begins with a pleasant and soothing background score, setting the tone for a story rooted in a coastal village. It portrays the essence of rural life — filled with love, relationships, politics, and social divisions.

The narrative appears to revolve around a young man who rises against the prevailing circumstances in his village, highlighting emotional conflicts and societal struggles. The dialogues and treatment stand out, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

Overall, “Therachaapa” looks like a promising village political drama that could set a new benchmark in Telugu cinema.