Bihar BSEB 12th Results 2026 Declared

The Bihar School Examination Board has officially announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 on March 23. Students can check their scores on the official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com.

The results were released by the state’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

Overall Performance This Year

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 85.19%, showing a slight dip compared to last year’s 86.56%. Despite the marginal decline, a large number of students successfully cleared the examination.

Once again, female students have outperformed male candidates, continuing the trend seen in previous years.

Number of Students Appeared

The Bihar Board Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026. A total of 13,17,846 students appeared for the exams across the state.

Passing Criteria

To pass the Class 12 examination, students must secure at least 33 marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the minimum requirement will be considered unsuccessful and will need to reappear for the examination in the next academic session.

Division System Explained

The Bihar Board categorises results into three divisions based on the marks obtained:

First Division: 300 marks and above (60% or more)

Second Division: 225 to 299 marks (45% to 59.9%)

Third Division: 165 to 224 marks (33% to 44.9%)

This system helps in assessing the overall academic performance of students.

Rewards for Top Performers

Students who secure top ranks in the examination will be awarded cash prizes and scholarships by the board. This initiative aims to encourage academic excellence and recognise outstanding achievements.

Final Note

With the declaration of results, students can now plan their next academic or career steps. While many celebrate their success, those who couldn’t meet expectations will have another opportunity to improve in the upcoming exams.

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