Baa Baa Black Sheep: First Telugu Film Shot Entirely in Meghalaya

Crime comedy titled ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep' shoot, which launched in October, is presently progressing briskly in Meghalaya – Land of Clouds. The film features Tinnu Anand, Upendra Limaye, George Marian, Raja Ravindra, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu Oi, Karthikeya Dev, Kasyap, Vismaya, Malvi Malhotra, Samriddhi Aryal in key roles.

The story, which unfolds over a single day, is said to revolve around guns, gold, and a hunt involving six individuals. Talking about the film, Venu states that Baa Baa Black Sheep is the first film to be shot completely in Meghalaya. “The story is set in the state of northeast India, and we will shoot the entire film here,” said the producer. The narrative demands an entirely different landscape filled with natural beauty – waterfalls, mountains, and the most exotic locations. After an extensive recce, we have zeroed in on Meghalaya.” The film is being shot at Sohra (aka Cherrapunji), which is famous for being one of the wettest places on Earth. And Venu admits that shooting in dense rainfall is challenging. “It’s tough, you rarely get the required light to roll the camera, but kudos to the team who are doing an extraordinary job” which will be visual feast.

As part of building greater synergies, the production house has partnered with the government of Meghalaya. Recently, Honorable Chief Minister Mr. Conrad K Sangma has met the film unit to congratulate and assured complete support for the smooth functioning of shooting in Meghalaya.

With well written point, supported by extremely talented cast and crew, filmed with extraordinary visuals, Baa Baa Black Sheep is poised to take the audience on a fun and joy ride.

Chitralayam Studios known for encouraging talent who are passionate and stand by their commitments is introducing a new talented director Guni Manchikanti through this film.