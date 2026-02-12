Ala Jarigina Katha Film Stars Bigg Boss Jyothi, Ravi Varma, Chitram Srinu

“Ala Jarigina Katha,” produced by Renuka Srinivas under the APR Cine Creative Works banner and directed by Prabhu Surya, is gearing up to be presented to the audience soon. The film’s cinematography is handled by K.V. Golandhar, music is composed by Mahaveer, and editing is done by Kondaveeti Ravi Kumar. Vijay and Sheetal Bhat play the lead pair, while Chitram Srinu, Ravi Varma, Shiva Reddy, Bigg Boss fame Jyothi, Jabardasth Rajamouli, and others play key roles.

Actor Chitram Srinu said:

“Greetings to everyone. I have a strong emotional connection with this film. Director Surya has great understanding of cinema and is coming forward with a strong story. When I was given some responsibilities regarding this film, I spoke with a few actors and technicians. They are bringing a content-driven film with a low budget. I request the media to support this film. I have played a good role in the movie. This film will bring good recognition to the director and producer. Producer Renuka garu supported the film a lot.”

Actor Ravi Varma said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended this event. I got this opportunity through Chitram Srinu. Whenever I want to try something new, I prefer the thriller genre. I really liked the story when I heard it. After seeing the footage, I was surprised — it looked amazing. I loved the frames and the narration style. Thanks to Srinu and the director-producer for this opportunity. This film will be a good milestone for Vijay. Thanks to all co-actors. I request everyone to support this film.”

Jabardasth Rajamouli said:

“My greetings to our film team and media. I have special admiration for director Prabhu Surya. My role in the film will be special. The story is very new. I request everyone to watch and bless our film.”

Bigg Boss Fame Jyothi said:

“Greetings to everyone. I played a police officer role in this film. I acted in this film because of Chitram Srinu — our journey goes back many years. Thanks to the DOP for presenting us well on screen. I have done justice to my role. All the best to hero Vijay. The film will release in theatres soon. All the best to the entire team.”

Music Director Mahaveer said:

“Thanks to Srinu garu, director, producer, and actors for giving me this opportunity. The film has come out very well. I request everyone to support this film.”

DOP K.V. Golandhar said:

“Everyone worked very hard for this film. Thanks to the entire team.”

Hero Vijay said:

“Greetings to everyone. Thanks to the film team for encouraging me. I am thankful to the producers for supporting us. I request everyone to support and encourage this film.”

Producer Renuka Srinivas said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended this event. This is the first film from our banner and this is the first press meet of ‘Ala Jarigina Katha.’ When Surya narrated the story, I strongly believed it would be a success. The actors and technicians did a great job and worked very hard. They all supported our new banner very well. Especially Chitram Srinu garu led from the front. Vijay appears like a fresh new actor and will do many more good films. Jyothi and Varma roles will be very new. Special thanks to Surya garu. I request media to support and encourage our new banner.”

Director Prabhu Surya said:

“Greetings to everyone who attended this event. When I first planned this film, I told my well-wisher Srinu garu, and he introduced me to the producer. She liked the story and agreed immediately. All actors who listened to the story liked it and agreed to be part of it. Their roles will be very new, and they connected strongly to them. All technicians worked very hard. Thanks to everyone. We request everyone to support our film.”