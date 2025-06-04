Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and conclude on August 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 a.m. on the opening day, marking the start of the first parliamentary session in over three months.

The session is expected to be politically charged, especially against the backdrop of heightened demands by the Opposition for a special session.

Sixteen opposition parties had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, pressing for an immediate session to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor -- a cross-border military operation targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In response, the government has now formalised the Monsoon Session schedule, asserting that all issues, including those raised by the Opposition, can be taken up during the scheduled sitting.

The Budget Session earlier this year ran from January 31 to April 4 in two phases and saw the passage of several key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill which seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowerment of stakeholders relevant to management of waqf properties, improving the efficiency in survey, registration and case disposal process, and development of waqf properties.

While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923, was also repealed.

Apart from the Waqf Amendment Bill, the government also passed the 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University Bill, 2025, for the establishment of 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University to provide education, training, and capacity building in the cooperative sector and undertake research and development activities in related areas.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was also passed to simplify the laws for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of a visa and registration.

