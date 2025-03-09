Mohit Dagga on his Bollywood debut with 'Tumko Meri Kasam': It felt great!

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) After proving his mettle in television, actor Mohit Dagga is all set to take over Bollywood with "Tumko Meri Kasam". He is extremely thrilled about landing a meaningful and positive role in the film.

Talking about his character in the movie, Mohit shared, "I play the elder son of Anupam Kher sir, and my character is deeply connected with him. I stand by him through thick and thin, which makes this role even more special."

The film which has been shot in Mumbai and Udaipur, allowed Mohit to explore new dimensions of acting alongside some of the industry's finest talents.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam" was a fulfilling experience for Mohit. "It felt great working with Vikram Bhatt sir. I have always admired his work. He is very soft-spoken and creates a comfortable atmosphere on set," he added.

Sharing screen space with Anupam Kher made the experience even more special for Mohit. Praising the veteran actor, he shared, "Anupam Kher sir is a magnetic personality. He has been honored with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, yet he is incredibly down-to-earth. His presence and fun-loving nature kept the energy high on set, and before we knew it, 15-20 days of shooting had passed."

"Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain. With Adah Sharma, Esha Deol, and Ishwak Singh as the leads, the project also features Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney as the supporting cast.

Mohit revealed that he is now seeking roles that challenge him as an actor. "I am looking for something that pushes me beyond just delivering dialogues. Acting is about conveying emotions even without words. I want to explore roles that make me think and experiment with my craft", he explained.

