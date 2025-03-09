Kriti Sanon & Kanika Dhillon win big at IIFA 2025 as 'Do Patti' bags 'Best Actor' & 'Best Original Story'

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Donning the hat of a producer for the first time, Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon have created waves at IIFA 2025 with "Do Patti".

The writer-producer has received the award for 'Best Story Original', whereas Kriti Sanon has bagged the 'Best Actor- Female'.

Sharing pictures with the award, Kriti penned on her Instagram handle, "First Best Actor for my first production #DoPatti at the first IIFA digital awards!! 2 big wins for DoPatti, Congratulations my partner @kanika.d !! #BestStory #BestActor...Thank you @iifa and a huge thank you to the audiences for all the love and support! A shoutout to my team for making me look and feel my best yesterday for this big moment!"

Talking about the big win, Kanika shared, "Do Patti is my maiden project as a producer and the love it has been getting across the globe is surreal. Any kind of appreciation feels magical - honoured and humbled - with all the audience's love and accolades.

Made under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film went on to become the most-watched Netflix India Original of the year.

"Do Patti" revolves around twin sisters, Saumya and Shailee (Kriti) harboring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector, Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Between two pretty twin sisters, one is timid and introverted while the other is bubbly and daring.

Up next, Kriti will be a part of Anand L Rai's "Tere Ishk Mein", opposite Dhanush. The movie is a spiritual successor to the 2013 film "Raanjhanaa", delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

On the other hand, Kanika is now set to release her highly anticipated project, a revenge action drama, "Gandhari", starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh. Helmed by National award-winning director Devashish Makhija, the movie has been produced under Kanika’s Kathha Pictures banner.

