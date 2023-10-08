Minor girl smothered to death for resisting rape in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Oct 8 (IANS) A seven-year-old girl was smothered to death here allegedly by a relative when she resisted him for touching her inappropriately.

The accused has been arrested, the police said.

According to reports, the girl had come to her maternal uncle's house in Kaila Bhatta area.

The accused relative took her with him on the pretext of giving her some eatables on the terrace of the adjoining house and started touching her inappropriately.

When she objected, he covered her mouth, said DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal.

The accused fled the spot when the girl fell unconscious. She was found unconscious by the family and the maternal uncle took her to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

"We have lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested," the DCP added.

