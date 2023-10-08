Girl poisons mother who stopped her from meeting boyfriend in UP's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli, Oct 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli allegedly poisoned her mother after she stopped her from meeting her boyfriend, the police said.

The girl, however, panicked and sought help from neighbours when her mother fell unconscious after consuming the poisoned tea.

The mother, Sangeeta Yadav, 48, was immediately admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP), Alok Priyadarshini, said the girl and her boyfriend have been booked under IPC section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison).

The police said the girl had asked her boyfriend, Himanshu Kumar, 18, to bring the poison from the market.

The girl is being questioned while Himanshu is absconding, the SP added.

Station House Officer (SHO), Deeh, Jitendra Pratap Singh, said the girl's father works in another district and she lives with her mother.

"The girl had an affair with Himanshu who lives in the same village (Purva). The girl had regular arguments with Sangeeta as she objected to her meetings with Himanshu," the SHO added.

Sangeeta had warned her daughter to stop meeting Himanshu or else she would lock her in the home. This angered the daughter who decided to poison the mother.

The FIR has been registered against her daughter and Himanshu on the statement of the mother.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.