As Minnu Mani dons India colours, junction in Kerala hometown renamed after her

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 (IANS) Minnu Mani, who became the first women cricketer from Kerala to don the national colours earlier this month, received a pleasant surprise on Monday when in her home town in Wayanad, a busy junction has been named after her.

What was hitherto the Mysore Junction at Manathavady on Monday was renamed as Minnu Mani Junction.

It was early this month, Minnu made her debut in the three T-20 internationals against Bangladesh and took crucial wickets to help India win.

Tribal girl Mani, who hails from Wayanad, was picked up for Rs 3 million by Delhi Capitals for the first Women Premier League.

An all-rounder, Mani bowls right-handed and bats left-handed. Mani belongs to the Kurichiya tribe in Choyimoola in Wayanad and her father is a casual labourer, while her mother is a home maker.

