Govt taking measures to restore peace at the earliest: Manipur CM Biren Singh

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Amid the criticism from the Opposition parties over the situation in strife-torn Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said his government is taking measures to restore peace at the earliest in the state.

"We are working on different initiatives officially and unofficially to restore peace. Confidence-building measures are ongoing with help of religious leaders, traders community, and civil society," Biren Singh told IANS in response to a query on the initiatives taken by his government to restore peace in the state.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then, over 150 people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take shelter in the relief camps.

Biren Singh, who has been blamed by the Congress and other opposition parties for the prevailing situation, said: "We are indulging in a dialogue process. We are hopeful of installing and restoring peace at the earliest."

"llegal migrants trickling in the state is the real reason behind this situation.It all started when the Manipur government officially started taking biometrics of the illegal immigrants in Manipur," the Chief Minister told IANS.

"This was done on the directions of the (MHA) Ministry of Home Affairs and was supposed to be completed by September. This is what triggered it. Traditionally all the Kukis and Meiteis and everyone live peacefully in the state."

Asked about the ghastly incident of two women being stripped, paraded, and sexually assaulted on May 4 in Thoubal district, the video of which had gone viral on social media, the Chief Minister said: "It felt very bad seeing the video. We took action within 24 hours after the video surfaced."

Manipur Police have arrested six persons so far in connection with the horrific incident.

On Monday, BJP slammed the Opposition parties after both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day over the Manipur issue and accused them of running away from discussion in the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.