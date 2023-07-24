Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore

Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS) A farmer in Telangana’s Medak district has literally hit the jackpot by earning a whopping Rs 2 crore by selling tomatoes during the last one month while another crop worth Rs 1 crore is ready for harvest.

Bansuvada Mahipal Reddy of Mohammed Nagar in Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district became a millionaire overnight due to the skyrocketing price of tomatoes.

With the price of tomatoes soaring to Rs 150 per kg in the market and lack of adequate supply from Madanapalle in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and other places, Mahipal Reddy catered to the demand in Hyderabad market.

He sold the produce for Rs 100 per kg in the wholesale market. During the last one month, he sold about 8,000 boxes of tomatoes, each over 25 kg.

The 40-year-old farmer, a school dropout, has emerged as a role model for all.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday congratulated Mahipal Reddy couple for growing tomato crop worth Rs 3 crore in a single season.

The farmer along with Narsapur MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy met the Chief Minister KCR at the Secretariat. Mahipal Reddy explained to the CM that they have already sold a tomato crop worth Rs 2 crore and another crop worth Rs 1 crore is ready for harvest.

The CM asserted that Telangana farmers should think innovatively in the farming of the commercial crops for huge profits. He praised Mahipal Reddy for adopting new techniques in tomato cultivation for huge yielding. Ministers T Harish Rao, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and MLA Ch Madan Reddy were also present.

Mahipal Reddy started growing tomatoes in April this year. He used the latest technique to ensure A grade produce and this fetched him a higher price in the market.

The farmer has been growing tomatoes on 40 acres of land for the last four years. He initially suffered losses but refused to give up. He consulted his friends in other states, who suggested he use sunshade technique for good harvest. He adopted the same to reduce the temperature, resulting in better and higher yield.

