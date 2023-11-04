Men's ODI WC: Hardik Pandya ruled out, Prasidh Krishna approved as replacement in India squad

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) India's unbeaten campaign to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has received a massive hit with news that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the remainder of the tournament after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

Pandya hurt his left ankle while bowling during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune last month.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for in the India squad, the ICC said on Saturday.

Krishna has just 19 white-ball appearances to his name for India and was last seen at international level when he picked up the prized wicket of David Warner in taking 1/45 from nine overs against Australia just prior to the World Cup.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

With the Event Technical Committee approving India's replacement player, it means Krishna is available for selection for Sunday's crucial World Cup clash against fellow tournament pacesetter South Africa.

India and South Africa currently occupy the top two places on the World Cup standings and the winner of Sunday's match in Kolkata will be in the box seat to finish the group stage of the tournament in first spot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.