Shobha Shetty Or Shivaji: Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is all set to be concluded in a couple of weeks from now. According to some media reports, there will be a family week in the house the coming Diwali week.

Shobha Shetty and Shivaji have their own set of fans outside of the house. The duo's fans are fighting with each other on social media for supremacy.

Shobha Shetty has been entertaining the viewers in a big way. However, she lost some of her fan base due to her "arrogant behaviour" in the house. Her popularity graph, despite the setbacks, has been decent.

That said, there is no improvement at all. Due to this, she got the least votes from the viewers. She is poised to be eliminated this week.

On the other hand, it is being said that Shivaji might quit the show due to health issues. If he quits the show on his own, there will be no elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house this week.