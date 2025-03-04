Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on Omar Abdullah govt sparks row

Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has come under heavy criticism from across party lines after accusing the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir of functioning as an 'extension' of the BJP.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress strongly rebuked Mufti's statements, asserting that they neither seek nor need her advice.

Mufti's remarks on Monday alleged that instead of opposing the BJP's policies, the NC government was actively legitimising them, including the contentious abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Reacting to her comments ahead of the Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said, "Mehbooba Mufti can say anything, but she is responsible for Jammu and Kashmir's downfall. When she was the Chief Minister, the state's destruction happened because of her. If J&K was divided or its status changed, she was the reason."

Taking a swipe at her past remarks, Choudhary added, "She is the same 'Mehbooba Ji' who, when questioned about injustices against children, dismissed concerns by saying they just wanted milk and toffees in camps. Now, the one who led J&K to ruin is trying to lecture us? We don't need or seek her advice. We are only answerable to people who have voted for us."

Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also dismissed Mufti's claims, saying, "Whether it's Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, or any small or big party in Kashmir, their livelihood depends on one thing -- linking their counterpart with the BJP."

Congress state president and MLA Tariq Hameed Karra maintained a neutral stance, stating, "PDP has its own stance, NC and Congress have their own. They are free to say whatever they want, but we neither endorse nor oppose it. PDP is free to act as they wish in a democratic system. The House will discuss whatever is presented."

Mufti had also accused the NC of aligning with the BJP's agenda, stating, "The NC-led government had an opportunity to at least put the demand for restoring Article 370 on record. However, not only was it missing from the Lt. Governor's address, but the Cabinet itself seemed reluctant to even discuss it. This silence speaks volumes about their commitment to the cause."

However, Sunil Sharma dismissed the demand, saying, "Discussing Article 370 again would be irrelevant and a total waste of the time of the House."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected calls for a renewed push to restore Article 370, arguing that a resolution had already been passed in the previous Assembly session.

"You (the PDP and others) thought that any resolution related to Jammu and Kashmir's special status would be rejected. That resolution was not rejected. It stands. What is the need to talk about it again? Won't be like we will do the same talk time and again?" Abdullah remarked, addressing reporters on Mufti's criticism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.