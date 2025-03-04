Braj Holi 2025 Dates: 40-Day Festival Schedule in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana

The Braj region, famous for its rich cultural heritage and religious significance, is all set to celebrate the annual Braj Holi Rangotsav. This colourful festival, which celebrates the unfading love of Lord Krishna and Radha, will be celebrated over 40 days, between February 3rd and March 22nd.

With the last phase of the celebrations approaching, here are some prominent events to look out for:

March 4: With the celebrations still going on, the devotees can engage in numerous traditional activities and festivities throughout the Braj region.

March 7: Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi in the evening at Ladliji Mahal, Barsana

March 8: Lathmar Holi at Barsana

March 9: Lathmar Holi at Nandgaon

March 10: Rangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki Holi at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

March 11: Holi festivities at Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul

March 12: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations, Vrindavan

March 13: Holika Dahan at Phalen and throughout Braj

March 14: Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi throughout the entire Braj area

March 15-21: Huranga celebrations at Baldev's Dauji Temple and other areas

March 22: Rang Panchami – Huranga Khaira

What is Holi?

Holi, or the Festival of Colors, is an ancient Hindu festival marking the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a festival of renewal, forgiveness, and new beginnings.

Holika Dahan: The Burning of Evil

Holika Dahan, or Chhoti Holi, is a major ritual observed on the night before Holi. It consists of the burning of a bonfire, representing the annihilation of evil forces and the victory of good over evil.

Lathmar Holi: A Unique Celebration

Lathmar Holi is a special celebration when women beat men with sticks, reminiscing about the friendly tradition of Radha and Krishna. This celebration is observed at Barsana and Nandgaon.

Phoolon ki Holi: A Fascinating Celebration

Phoolon ki Holi is a captivating celebration when flower petals substitute colours, organized by Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. This celebration is a wonderful manifestation of love, happiness, and spirituality.

Huranga: A Zealous Tradition

Huranga is a lively festival observed at Baldev's Dauji Temple, and it is characterized by music, dance, and festivity. It is a great celebration of the rich culture and traditions of the Braj area.

Braj Holi Rangotsav 2025 is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to delve into the rich culture of the Braj belt. With its varied range of traditional festivals and celebrations, this 40-day extravaganza is set to be an experience one will never forget.

Also read: March 13 - 16: 4-Day Holiday for Holi in Uttar Pradesh