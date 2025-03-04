MARCH 13 - 16: 4-Day Holiday for Holi in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh state is preparing for a vibrant Holi celebration, with a four-day consecutive holiday announced from March 13 to 16, 2025. The holidays, comprising Holika Dahan on March 13, Holi on March 14, and the weekend on March 15 and 16, will give citizens enough time to celebrate the festival of colours with family and friends.

Holi, the festival of colours, is among the most important and colourful festivals in India. It is celebrated to signal the onset of spring and the victory of good over evil. The festival is observed for two days, with Holika Dahan on the first day and Holi on the second.

Following are the holidays:

March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Holika Dahan

March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi

March 15, 2025 (Saturday): Weekend (at the discretion of individual organizational policies)

March 16, 2025 (Sunday): Weekend

Throughout this time, all schools and colleges will be closed. Also, banks and government offices will be closed to enable employees to join in the celebrations.

The four-day holiday season will give people of Uttar Pradesh plenty of time to enjoy the festival of colors with their near and dear ones. As the state prepares for the festival, it is anticipated that the roads will be painted with colors, filled with music, and happiness.

The festivities will start with Holika Dahan, to be held on the night of March 13. The ceremony is the burning of a bonfire, representing the triumph of good over evil. On March 14, Holi will be celebrated, with people coming together to play with colour, sing songs, and dance. The weekend of March 15 and 16 will give people an extended holiday to unwind, relax, and spend quality time with their friends and families.

As the Holi festival draws near, the state government has made the necessary arrangements to have a safe and fun celebration for everyone. Necessary precautions should be taken by people while playing with colors, and the environment and public property should be respected.

In short, the four-day holiday season for Holi and Holika Dahan will be a great time for the people of Uttar Pradesh to unite, celebrate, and have fun. With its rich cultural heritage and colourful traditions, Holi is a festival that unites people, cutting across lines of caste, creed, and religion.

