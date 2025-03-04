'Global reports need genuine updates', India slams Human Rights Council

Geneva, March 4 (IANS) At the 58th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Arindam Bagchi, delivered a pointed critique of the High Commissioner’s global update, calling for a “genuine update” on the situation in India.

Bagchi’s statement was in response to unfounded remarks made about India, particularly in relation to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mr. Vice President, allow me today to share some reflections about the High Commissioner's global update. As India was mentioned by name, let me begin by emphasizing that the world's largest democracy continues to be a healthy, vibrant and pluralistic society,” Bagchi said.

He dismissed the concerns raised in the report as “unfounded and baseless”, stressing that these comments did not reflect the ground realities of India.

Bagchi also urged a better understanding of India’s democratic and pluralistic ethos.

"We would urge a better understanding of India and our civilization's ethos of diversity and openness, which continue to define our robust and often cacophonous civic space," he emphasised.

A key focus of his speech was the region of J&K, which was mentioned in the report with an inaccurate reference to “Kashmir”. Bagchi pointed out that in the past year, the region had seen significant improvements, including increased peace, provincial elections, a booming tourism industry, and rapid development.

He added, “Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, erroneously referred to as Kashmir.”

"Ironically, in a year that stood out for that region's improving peace and inclusive progress, be it the large turnout, provincial elections, booming tourism, or the rapid development pace, clearly, the global update needs a genuine update. At a larger level, we are concerned about global updates, oversimplifications of complex issues, sweeping and generalized remarks, usage of loose terminologies and apparent cherry-picking of situations," said Bagchi.

He called for introspection within the office of the High Commissioner, stating, “Mr. Vice President, the High Commissioner has sensed a pervasive unease, but we would submit that a key element to addressing this is a long and hard look in the mirror by the office of the High Commissioner.”

The 58th regular session of the Human Rights Council (HRC 58) is taking place in Geneva from February 24 to April 4, 2025.

