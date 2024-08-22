Medical College of Georgia doctors probe eye changes in Polaris Dawn mission

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) In order to better understand the changes that astronauts' eyes undergo during spaceflights, doctors at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia (MCG) are working with Polaris Dawn, the first of three human spaceflight missions under the Polaris Program.

More than 70 per cent of astronauts experience these alterations, which are a component of a syndrome known as Spaceflight Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS), according to NASA.

SANS can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from severe vision loss to the requirement for glasses.

In addition to advancing human spaceflight capabilities, the Polaris Program seeks to raise money and awareness for significant Earthly issues.

As a result of changes in bodily fluids like cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which can result in structural alterations in the brain, astronauts may suffer changes in their vision as early as their first day in space, according to Dr. Matt Lyon, Director of the MCG Center for Telehealth.

While CSF floats upward in space and presses against the optic nerve and retina, gravity on Earth aids in its removal from the optic nerve sheath.

By using portable handheld ultrasound scanners, Lyon's team hopes to identify the astronauts who are most vulnerable to SANS and comprehend the mechanisms underlying these alterations.

A technology first developed to explore the effects of high cranial pressure and mild traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), MCG has trademarked the idea of utilising portable ultrasound to visualise damage from pressure and fluid changes in the optic nerve sheath.

A $350,000 NIH funding enabled the researchers to work with URSUS Medical Designs LLC to build a 3-D ultrasound device.

Currently, astronauts are being screened with this technology to check for optic nerve sheath damage or incompetence, which Lyon believes could predispose them to SANS.

The crew of Polaris Dawn is being trained by the research team to utilise these ultrasonic instruments to assess fluid and pressure in real time while in orbit.

Determining whether the changes in vision are due to pressure, fluid volume, or both will aid in the development of countermeasures.

Using a lower-body negative pressure device, which draws bodily fluids downward, could be one way to mitigate the danger of SANS during space flights.

