Swati Shah shares struggles of shooting in a wheelchair for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam...'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Swati Shah, who plays the role of Kadambari in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' has opened up on her novel experience of her character confined to a wheelchair, pretending to be paralysed.

This shift has not only tested her acting skills but also enriched her understanding of portraying complex emotions without physical movement.

Speaking about the same, Swati shared: "Playing Kadambari, who was pretending to be paralysed in a wheelchair was one of a kind experience for me. It required me to express every emotion solely through my face and eyes, without relying on physical gestures, not even my hands."

"This was incredibly challenging because I had to convey a range of emotions-- fear, anger, deceit-- without any movement. I prepared by studying other performances of similar characters and spending hours with my director to ensure my portrayal was authentic and impactful. This phase of my role has taught me a great deal about the power of subtlety in acting," she said.

"As the show progresses, now that Kadambari’s truth is out in front of everyone, she will no longer be in hiding when it comes to making devious plans against others," added Swati.

Now, with Kadambari’s truth revealed in the storyline, Swati is excited to embrace the role of an on-face antagonist, directly confronting Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) instead of manipulating events from the shadows to disrupt their lives.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness the tension between Kadambari, Mohan, and Radha as she reveals her true colours and openly schemes against them. The plot promises to deliver high drama and unexpected twists, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Swati has been a part of TV shows like 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Teen Bahuraaniyaan' and 'Tere Mere Sapne'.

