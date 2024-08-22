Sangita Ghosh recalls dressing up daughter as Bal Gopal for Janmashtami

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Ahead of Janmashtami, actress Sangita Ghosh has recalled how she would dress up her daughter as Lord Krishna.

"I have this fond memory of when my daughter was just a baby, not even a year old. I dressed her up with a little mukut and traditional attire, and she looked just like Bal Gopal,” she said.

Sangita added: “That image is still so clear in my mind, and every time I think of Janmashtami, I remember that moment. Seeing her like that, I truly felt like she was my little Krishna."

Talking about her plans to celebrate the festival this year, Sangita said: "Every year, we have Janmashtami puja at my house, but this time, I’m not sure about my shooting schedule. Interestingly, there’s a Janmashtami sequence in our show too, so we’ll be celebrating on set, following the same traditions, and I’m really excited about that."

Sangita, who gained recognition for playing the role of Pammi in the TV show “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand”, reminisced about her childhood memories of celebrating Janmashtami.

"As a child, I was always excited for Janmashtami because we had a small silver jhula at home. We’d eagerly wait to decorate it with flowers and place Bal Gopal on it. We’d hide him until midnight, and after his birth time, we celebrated with lots of sweets. My parents fasted, but I just enjoyed the festivities, staying awake all night,” she said.

“The next day, Gokulashtami, was all about the excitement of breaking the handi and eating Makhan.”

Sangita says she still does puja despite having a busy schedule.

“Though we’ve all gotten busier over the years, my mother still decorates the house, and we continue the puja and rituals. But I have to admit, the excitement has toned down as we’ve grown older."

On the work front, the actress is currently seen on “Saajha Sindoor” on Sun Neo. It also stars Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Krutika Desai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.