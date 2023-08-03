Medical board might decide on probable release date of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) The medical board examining former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee might take a decision on Thursday about his probable release date from the hospital.

Hospital sources said that as of now it is certain that the former chief minister will have to remain admitted at the hospital in south Kolkata at least till Saturday during which he will be kept under intravenous (IV) antibiotics. Whether he will be released on Saturday or will be retained at the hospital for some more days after that will be decided by the members of the medical board.

In the afternoon medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities on Thursday, it has been said that the former chief minister will undergo a USG of the chest to detect whether there is any pleural effusion or accumulation of fluids in the lungs.

“Relevant conservative medical management and physiotherapy is being done. The IV antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. His Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done,” the medical bulletin read.

However, the medical board has claimed that the overall clinical status of the former chief minister has remained stable. “He is alert and speaking to doctors and visitors,” the medical bulletin read.

The former chief minister since Tuesday evening started insisting on his release from the hospital after his condition stabiliszed. However, later he was convinced by the doctors and his party comrades in CPI(M) visiting him. He was admitted to the hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.