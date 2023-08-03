Four arrested over elderly man's murder in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested four people for their involvement in the murder of an elderly man in Guwahati while he was going to the mosque, officials said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Javed Ali and the incident occurred on July 27 in the city's Hatigaon area.

While three suspects, namely Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, and Nur Mohammad were arrested during a police operation in the Barpeta district's Baghbor area, the fourth accused named "Boga" was taken into custody from Tetelirtal.

According to police, Darog Ali was arrested on the basis of reliable information after which he provided the identities of three more people when questioned.

The motivation of the murder committed in broad daylist is yet to be ascertained.

The horrifying attack occurred at Friends Path, hardly 100 metres from the Hatigaon Police Station.

The victim was ambushed and attacked, according to the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

