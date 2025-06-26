McSweeney should be No. 3 batter, Green can enjoy at some other place: Healy

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has expressed his displeasure over making Cameron Green bat at number three in the Test team line-up, adding that someone like Nathan McSweeney should be there while the all-rounder can be accommodated elsewhere.

In the first innings of the first Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados, Australia were bowled out for 180, with Green making just three runs. Green had previously made just seven runs at an average of 2.33 at number three during Australia’s defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship Final held earlier this month at Lord’s.

“I do find it a little bemusing that Pat Cummins is saying that Cameron Green is a long-term No. 3. Previously about four months ago, they said Nathan McSweeney is a No. 3 moving forward for as long as you like and possible captain.

“Hopefully nothing’s changed and he's just forgotten about ‘Sweens’. He should be our number 3 and Cam Green can enjoy some other place in the order,” said Healy on SEN Radio.

At Barbados, Green gave a catch to first slip after poking at a delivery from Shamar Joseph. Healy also addressed the technical issue which is hurting Green at the moment. “Cam Green, he's swishing a little bit too hard at the ball across the line of touch, and getting caught in slips.

“Zak Crawley, the tall man and England opener made a change within a game (to combat that). He was doing that in the first innings (like Green). But in the second innings, it was obvious he was trying to play straight with the full face of the bat.

“He went on to make 65 in one of the most historic run chases (chasing 371 at Headingley against India). So, Cam Green has just got to get his full face coming straight at the ball,” added Healy.

Thankfully for Australia, Travis Head rescued the innings with a knock of 59 to help the visitors reach 180. In reply, the West Indies reached 57/4 at stumps and trail Australia by 123 runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.