All of Us Are Dead Season 2 OTT Release: Where and When to Watch

The hit Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead is finally returning for a second season, nearly three years after its debut on Netflix. Originally premiering on January 28, 2022, the show quickly gained global recognition and became one of the platform’s most-watched series. Following its overwhelming success, Netflix renewed the series for a second season by June 2022. However, production delays left fans eagerly waiting — until now.

Filming for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is officially scheduled to begin next month, and fans have reason to be excited. As per News1 via Anime News Network, several new actors have joined the cast: Min-jae Lee, Si-eun Kim, Ji-hoon Seo, Ga-yi Yoon, and Jae-won Roh. They will join the returning cast members from Season 1 — Ji-hu Park, Chan-young Yoon, Yi-hyun Cho, Lomon, In-soo Yoo, and Yoo-mi Lee — many of whom rose to fame after the show's release.

The first season, based on the popular webtoon, revolved around a high school struck by a zombie outbreak after a science experiment goes wrong. Students are trapped inside with limited resources, forced to fight for survival. With its gripping narrative and emotional depth, the series became a standout in the zombie genre.

Season 2 is expected to delve deeper into the mystery of the "halfbies" — humans who are infected but not fully turned — and explore the aftermath of the students' escape from the school. Returning writer Chun Sung-il and director Lee Jae Gyoo promise a thrilling continuation.

While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, fans can stream Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead now as they await the next chapter in this thrilling saga.