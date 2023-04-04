MCA to create a memorial of Dhoni's World Cup winning six at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to immortalise the winning six by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup final by creating a memorial of the title-winning shot by the former India captain, who sealed the World Cup victory with a massive hit at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni dispatched Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a six in the Vithal Divecha Pavilion during the historic final on April 2.

"The President of the MCA, Mr. @amolkk1976, Secretary, Mr. @ajinkyasnaik along with the Apex Council Members decided to dedicate a memorial to MS Dhoni at the MCA Pavilion to commemorate his 2011 World Cup winning six," the MCA said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The memorial will be made at the spot where Dhoni's iconic six landed," it added.

Notably, Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni will be in Mumbai for an IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 8 and during that time, the MCA is likely to felicitate the World Cup winning captain.

Earlier, the MCA had also decided to build a statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium.

"The trophy doesn't just belong to the team it belongs to the nation; 2nd April, 2011, was the best cricketing moment of my life. It has been 12 years of that golden moment. To me that was the reason my journey started," Tendulkar said on Sunday, while recalling the win on its 12th anniversary.

