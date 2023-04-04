Kerala tribal youth's murder: 14 found guilty

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS) A Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district on Tuesday found 14 of the 16 accused guilty in the "inhuman" killing of 27-year-old Madhu, a tribal youth.

The verdict comes two months after the fifth anniversary of his murder.

While two of the accused have been acquitted, the court has found 14 others guilty. The quantum of punishment will be delivered on Wednesday.

Madhu of Chindukuru in Attappadi in Palakkad was lynched by a crowd on February 22, 2018, for allegedly stealing some provisions from a shop.

A class seven dropout, Madhu learned carpentry but then started to live a nomadic life. He used to wander in the plains, hills and forests here and visit his house occasionally.

Trouble started for Madhu when some provisions were stolen from a shop. A person, who frequented the forests to collect wood, informed the locals about a man hiding in a forest cave.

Villagers, along with the shopkeeper, reached the forest and found out that it was Madhu.

On seeing the stolen items worth Rs 200, irate villagers made Madhu walk around 4 kms with the provisions on his head. On the way, he was assaulted and abused.

After they reached a place called Muukkali, police arrived and took Madhu to the station where he collapsed and died soon after.

Accused's strong political connections with the ruling and Opposition parties and the state government's delay in appointing a special prosecutor led to a slow trial.

At one point, even the Kerala High Court intervened, directing speeding up of the trial.

When the trial began, many witnesses turned hostile but Madhu's mother and his sister bravely fought the case with the support of some well wishers.

"We were even subjected to threats as we vehemently sought to get justice for Madhu and in our journey there were a very good number of police officials who were considerate to us. We are happy we have come this far and now we are waiting to hear what the punishment is going to be," said Madhu's sister.

