Massive fire erupts at Surat's historic Bombay market

Surat, Oct 3 (IANS) A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at the Bombay Market, an oldest and busiest shopping destination in Gujarat's Surat, said officials, adding that there was no report of any casualty.

Ten to 12 fire tenders rushed to the scene and managed to prevent further catastrophe. The matter is still under investigation.

Krishna Mod, the Chief Fire Officer of Surat Municipal Corporation, said the fire broke out in a showroom in the Market. The situation was under control till the time of reporting and no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was being investigated as the authorities launched the probe into the incident.

Known for its rich textile heritage, Old Bombay Market has long been a hub for shoppers seeking high-quality clothing, particularly traditional Indian wear. This market is renowned for its exquisite sarees, dress materials, and lehengas, making it a top choice for those shopping for weddings in Surat.

