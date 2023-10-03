Chiller: Baby croc slithers in for a 'dip' in BMC’s Dadar swimming pool!

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) In a chilling incident, a two-feet long baby crocodile was espied taking a "dip" in BMC Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool, Dadar, here on Tuesday morning, sparking fear among the swimmers.

The incident happened around dawn when some swimming instructors noticed the reptile enjoying a swim in the huge pool, just before the days’ swimmer crowds were expected in the cool waters.

Local resident and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande demanded to know "from where the crocodile came into the swimming pool" and raised apprehensions of swimmers' safety there.

An instructor told mediapersons that a few weeks ago, a snake had also slithered into the swimming pool - among the biggest run by the civic body in Mumbai - creating a huge scare among the swimmers.

According to unconfirmed reports, the baby crocodile reportedly bit a civic employee at the pools, the officials refused to comment on it.

Later, a team from the wildlife authorities rushed to the swimming, managed to trap and catch the reptile, before the swimming pool was cleared for swimmers. The BMC has launched investigations to ascertain how and from where the reptile managed to find its way to the swimming pool.

