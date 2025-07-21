Manipur: Three militants, three ammunition dealers arrested; drugs seized

Imphal, July 21 (IANS) Three militants, including a self-styled Major of a banned outfit and three illegal ammunition sellers were arrested in Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that the security forces arrested self-styled Major of banned outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Konjengbam Tomba Singh alias Laingam (38) from his residence in Imphal East district.

The militant leader gets his basic military training at Tanal in Myanmar.

He was instrumental in recruiting some youths in the proscribed outfit.

Manipur Police also arrested two active cadres of United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) outfit from Kakching Super Market area in mountainous Kakching district.

The UPPK extremists were identified as Nongmaithem Subhachandra Singh alias Kakching Ngakpa (44) and Elangbam Abinash Singh alias Ngamba (22).

The duo was involved in extortion activities in Kakching and adjoining areas.

The security forces arrested three individuals who were involved in illegal sales of ammunition from the locality of Thangmeiband Khuyathong Polem Leikai in Imphal West district.

From their possession, 70 rounds of INSAS ammunition, one AK rifle magazine loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition, two empty magazines of INSAS Light Machine Guns, one empty magazine of INSAS rifle, one empty magazine of 7.62mm SLR, 67 rounds of .303 rifle ammunition, 100 rounds of .38mm ammunition and three rounds of 7.62mm SLR ammunition were recovered.

The security forces while conducting random frisking and checking of passengers' engine boats along Barak River in Jiribam district recovered 10.096 kg brown sugar and 5.280 kg narcotics and psychotropic substances from a drug peddler identified as Mihir Roy (26), a resident of Rangirkhari in southern Assam's Cachar district.

In another incident, Manipur Police intercepted a Maruti car from Imphal West district, which upon checking was found with 105.4 grams heroin and one Md. Azad Yumkhaibam (32) was arrested.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The police have also cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos.

They have appealed to people not to believe in rumours and to be vigilant about fake videos.

The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media.

"It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.