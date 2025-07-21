NCERT Class 8 Sanskrit Textbook Deepakam: Focuses on Projects and Practical Learning

Sanskrit classes in schools are getting a fresh new approach. NCERT has launched a new textbook for Class 8 students titled ‘Deepakam’, which brings a more practical, engaging way to learn the ancient language.

A New Way of Learning Sanskrit

This book is part of a bigger shift in education, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. Instead of just memorizing grammar and verses, students will now learn through project-based learning, fun activities, and real-life examples.

Learning by Doing

‘Deepakam’ includes projects, picture-based lessons, and interactive grammar exercises that help students understand concepts better. The goal is to make Sanskrit more meaningful and relatable—less about rote learning and more about thinking and applying.

One big highlight is the inclusion of modern topics. There’s even a chapter on Digital India, showing that Sanskrit can keep up with current times. It proves that an ancient language can still speak to today’s generation.

Rooted in Tradition

Even with its modern approach, the book doesn’t forget Sanskrit’s rich heritage. It includes timeless texts from classics like Hitopadesha and the Charaka Samhita, focusing on stories about values, discipline, and wisdom. These texts give students a glimpse into India’s deep cultural and scientific roots.

Fun and Engaging

To make learning more enjoyable, the book features colorful writing activities and creative tasks that turn Sanskrit from a feared subject into something students can enjoy and explore.

Easily Available Online

According to NCERT’s official update on X (formerly Twitter), ‘Deepakam’ is now available on the NCERT website and on Amazon.in.

With this book, NCERT aims to strike a balance—preserving the beauty and tradition of Sanskrit while making it accessible and useful in today’s world. It’s not just a textbook; it’s a step toward reshaping how languages are taught in Indian schools.