Manipur govt restricts use of press stickers, jackets to curb misuse during law and order enforcement

Imphal, Sep 12 (IANS) To check misuse of jackets, vest and stickers with wording and inscription “Press”, the Manipur government has allowed the use of these only to those possessing genuine identity cards from media organisations and holding accreditation cards from the state and central governments, officials said on Tuesday.

Manipur government Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh in a notification said that the state acknowledged from reliable sources about the misuse of jackets, vest and stickers with wording and inscription “PRESS” while covering various incidents related to the ongoing law and order crisis in the state.

“….apprehension of high chance of misuse of such jackets, vest and stickers by anti-socials and miscreants and unauthorised persons to get easy access to fringe and vulnerable areas and resorting to provocative acts or otherwise unethical and unprofessional way of reporting incidents by unaccredited and unauthorized self-style persons or reporters, which may prove to be counter-productive and adversarial, if left unwarranted without any check and balance,” the notification said.

It said that the situation warrants the state government to take up immediate preventive and precautionary measures and action to install a proper check and balance mechanism at the checkpoints in and around the places and sites of violence to avoid any confusion amongst the general public and security agencies and also to avoid unethical and unprofessional way of reporting by non-accredited or unauthorised or self-styled reporters, by way of entry regulation in such areas of violence.

It is also ordered that only persons wearing jackets, vest and stickers with wording inscription “PRESS” shall be permitted to enter the violence affected area for media reporting.

“Any body found violating the government instructions and directions would be penalised and prosecuted under relevant laws of the land in force for the time being without any exception.”

The notification also asked all the District Magistrates, state police and security agencies deployed for enforcing law and public order shall take up appropriate necessary action for effective implementation of this order.

