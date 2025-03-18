Man, who broke into MP Aruna's house in Hyderabad, arrested

Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have arrested a person who had intruded into the house of BJP MP D. K. Aruna's house in Jubilee Hills.

The accused was being questioned by West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police S. M. Vijay Kumar and officials of Jubilee Hills Police Station.

The accused is said to be involved in burglaries in Hyderabad and Delhi.

The police were trying to find out the motive behind the trespass at the MP's house as the thief left without stealing.

A masked man intruded into Aruna's house on Road No. 56, Jubilee Hills around 4 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, he spent over one and a half hour inside the property.

Aruna, a Lok Sabha member from Mahabubnagar, was not at home when the incident happened. Her daughter found the house in a state of disarray and the iron grills from the kitchen's window missing.

On a complaint by the MP's driver, the police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Aruna, who is also national vice-president of the BJP, stated that the incident caused deep concern for her family's safety.

"Despite living in a high-security area near the CM, the breach raises serious questions. The intruder spent over an hour inside without stealing anything, leaving me anxious about their motives. I've filed a police complaint and urged the CM and Intelligence IG to enhance security. This incident demands a thorough investigation and immediate action to ensure safety," she posted on 'X'.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took the issue seriously. He spoke to the MP and assured her enhanced security.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand on Monday visited the MP's house. He along with other officials made a thorough inspection of the three-storeyed building and its rear side from where the masked man gained entry through the kitchen grill

According to the police, CCTV footage shows the intruder, wearing gloves and a mask, spent one hour and 35 minutes in the house.

Special police teams examined the routes used by the intruder and also inspected the terrace, garden, and kitchen.

The police have provided additional security at Aruna's house. The Commissioner directed Jubilee Hills police to intensify night patrolling, identify all vulnerable areas, and install more CCTV cameras.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.