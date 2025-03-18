IIT JAM 2025 Results; Check here!

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is ready to release the IIT JAM Results 2025 on March 18. The candidates who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters can view and download the results from the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

To download the results, the candidates can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the link to see the IIT JAM Results 2025 on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and submit to log in.

Your IIT JAM 2025 Results will appear on the screen.

Check the results, download them, and maintain a printout for later use.

IIT Delhi administered the JAM 2025 exam on February 2, 2025, as a computer-based test in seven test papers: biotechnology (BT), chemistry (CY), economics (EN), geology (GG), mathematics (MA), mathematical statistics (MS), and physics (PH).

The provisional answer key was published on February 14, 2025, and the objection period was from February 14 to February 20, 2025.

Following the announcement of results, the following are some important dates to note:

Uploading scorecards to the candidate portal: March 24, 2025

Submission of application form for admission through JOAPS portal: March 26 to April 9, 2025

Publication of list of candidates who are not eligible for a category on the JAM 2025 website: May 8, 2025

Announcement of the first Admission List: May 26, 2025

Online payment of seat booking fee for the first admission list: May 30, 2025

Opening and closing of withdrawal facility: June 7-July 7, 2025

It should be noted that admission to JAM 2025 institutes doesn't involve any additional review process, like a suitability test or an interview. JAM Scores are used for admission in different programs, i.e., (Tech), M.S Research, M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint -Ph.D., and Ph.D. Dual Degree at different institutes.

