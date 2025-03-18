Ramadan March 31 or April 1; AP SSC exam to be postponed?

The Telugu states are looking forward to the upcoming Ramadan holidays, which are expected to be on March 31. But there are rumours that the holiday dates could be altered, putting students who are already appearing for their 10th standard public exams in a dilemma.

March 31, as per the government calendar, is designated as a holiday for Ramadan. The holiday could be adjusted, however, since there are examinations currently being held. The education department has shown some hints that the schedule for the exams may change to include the holiday.

In Andhra Pradesh, the public exams for 10th standard started on March 15 and will go on till March 31. The exam that is to be held on March 31 may be rescheduled for April 1, sources say. The government has already indicated that the exam schedule could be altered to include the holiday.

The 10th standard exams in Telangana are to commence on March 21 and go on till April 2. No information is available on whether holiday dates will be altered in the state.

The confusion over the holiday dates has put students and parents in suspense. While a few schools have said that they will adhere to the government calendar and observe a holiday on March 31, others are keeping their fingers crossed for more clear instructions from the education department.

As things keep happening, students and parents can only wait and watch if the holiday dates will be altered. One thing is for sure, though - the continuous exams have already generated enough stress and anxiety among students, and any additional alterations to the schedule will only compound their problems.

