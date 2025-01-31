Man United, Tottenham seal Europa League round of 16 spots

London, Jan 31 (IANS) Manchester United are through to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League, following a 2-0 win away to FCSB on the eighth and final matchday of the competition's league phase.

Two goals in the space of eight second-half minutes were enough to earn the victory, with Diogo Dalot opening the scoring at Romania's National Arena on the hour mark.

Having assisted that strike, Kobbie Mainoo was on hand to double the lead shortly after, as the Reds made a controlled performance count in front of our travelling fans in Bucharest.

The result saw Ruben Amorim's side finish third in the table, as one of the top-eight teams that will skip February's knockout round play-offs and go straight into March's round of 16.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur sealed a place in round of 16 thanks to Thursday night’s victory over Elfsborg.

Three second-half goals ensured a top-eight finish for Ange Postecoglou's side. Dane Scarlett came off the bench to nod the hosts in front before setting up 19-year-old Oyindamola Ajayi for a goal on his Spurs debut to double their advantage.

Mikey Moore, 17, wrapped up the victory with a superb individual effort (his first for the club), setting off on a mazy run and executing a low shot in added time.

With a 3-0 win over the Swedish side, Spurs finished the group with 17 points, which has seen them finish in 4th place and progress automatically through to the last 16.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 21. The round of 16 matches will be two-legged clashes, with the first leg taking place on March 6 and the second leg on March 13.

All eight sides confirmed in round of 16 are Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham

Teams who will play in knockout phase play-offs are

Ajax, Anderlecht, Bodo/Glimt, FCSB, Galatasaray, Real Sociedad, Roma, Viktoria Plzen

While unseeded sides in knockout phase play-offs

are AZ Alkmaar, Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros, Midtjylland, PAOK, Porto, Twente, Union SG

For Besiktas, Braga, Dynamo Kyiv, Elfsborg, Hoffenheim, Ludogorets, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Malmo, Nice, Qarabag, RFS, Slavia Praha elimination is confirmed.

