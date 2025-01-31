Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Revealed: Details inside!

The wait is finally over for fans of the hit Korean drama Squid Game. Netflix has officially announced the release date of the show's third and final season, which is set to premiere on June 27, 2025.

This comes after the official account of the show on X (formerly Twitter) posted a poster and some photographs from the upcoming season. The poster depicts a black coffin with a pink bow, against a backdrop of painted flowers everywhere. A Pink Guard is dragging a dead contestant to the coffin, setting up for a great and intense final season.

The account shares photos that reveal the fate of the characters, particularly Gi-hun, whose close-up shot gives the audience a glimpse of his tragic ending. Two separate photos featuring Kang No-eul as the Pink Guard and the Front Man are included. Another picture depicts the contestants, such as In-ho, over a coffin on their knees, mourning the death of Jung-bae, a friend of Gi-hun.

Created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series has won several awards, including an Emmy. The show's final season is expected to be as captivating and suspenseful as its precursors since Gi-hun is determined to stop the deadly games once and for all.

As the release date draws near, fans are eagerly waiting for the conclusion of the series. Will Gi-hun succeed in his mission, or will the Front Man and his wealthy backers emerge victorious? The final season of Squid Game will answer all these questions and more, bringing the story to a thrilling and emotional conclusion.

