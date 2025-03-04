Dragon OTT Release on Netflix

Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, is performing well in theatres. Fans are now eagerly anticipating its release on Netflix. The film’s rights have been sold to Netflix and is expected to stream by March 21, although an official release date has not yet been confirmed.

The story follows D Ragavan (Pradeep Ranganathan), who transforms from an obedient school student to a rebellious college dropout. After his school crush confesses her love for someone else, Ragavan spirals into a world of crime, committing fraud to secure a job, which takes him further down a dark path.

According to reports, this Tamil-language coming-of-age comedy-drama has amassed an outstanding ₹73 crore domestically. On the global stage, the film has crossed ₹115 crore in total earnings, cementing its position as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Dragon is produced by AGS Productions and features a talented cast, including Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, alongside notable performances from George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan.

With its gripping storyline and powerful performances, Dragon has quickly become one of the most talked-about films of the year, and its upcoming Netflix release is highly anticipated by audiences.