Nadaaniyan OTT Release on March 7 on Netflix

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is set to release on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film marks Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut in the film industry. With Karan Johar’s backing, excitement around the movie has been building, especially after the release of the official poster.

The plot of Nadaaniyan centers around a young couple navigating the chaos and connections that come with love and relationships. The story promises to showcase the lighthearted and emotional journey of Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) and Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a dynamic new pairing in Bollywood.

The film also stars veteran actors, with Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj playing Ibrahim’s character's parents, while Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry portray Khushi’s character's parents. Recently, Dharma Productions shared new images featuring these actors, adding to the excitement.

The first music video for the movie, which introduces the main characters’ romantic journey, has also been released. The song "Ishq Mein," composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Sachet Tandon and Asees Kaur, beautifully complements the narrative’s emotional moments. With stunning visuals and catchy music, Nadaaniyan is set to capture the magic of young love when it streams exclusively on Netflix starting March 7, 2025.