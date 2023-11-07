Man survives impalement in Delhi construction site accident

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A 32-year-old man fell into a construction pit meant for a highway pillar, and a rod pierced through his body in northeast Delhi.

The rod was promptly cut, and the injured man was transported to the hospital, where medical professionals successfully removed the embedded piece of metal, an officer said on Tuesday.

The injured has been identified as Sayed Kamel, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Delhi and he is now stated to be in a stable condition.

According to police, an information was received on Monday at 7.21 p.m that a man had fallen into a pit made for construction of highway pillar and had been impaled on an iron rod at Saharanpur Highway construction site in Shastri Park area.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the iron rod had pierced through the man's body. "After cutting the iron rod, he was admitted to JPN hospital with a piece of rod still inside his body. The rod was removed surgically. He is stable" said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"A case has been registered in this regard at Shastri Park police station and further investigation is in progress," the DCP added.

