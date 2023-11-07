Man preparing for competitive exams dies by suicide

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) A 25-year-old man, preparing for competitive exams, was found hanging at his rented accommodation in north Delhi, said an officer on Tuesday, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Vinay Raj, a native of District Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing the details, the officer said that on Monday at 10:04 p.m, a police control room call was received at Maurice Nagar police station, reporting the hanging of a 25-year-old Vinay Raj.

"The incident occurred at Christian Colony and upon arrival, the Station House Officer (SHO) and Investigating Officer (IO) found the room locked from the inside," said a senior police officer.

"The Fire Brigade was called to open the door. Unfortunately, Vinay Raj, who was preparing for competitive exams and also a student of Open School, was found hanging from the ceiling fan," said the officer.

"He was under medical treatment, and no suicide note was found at the scene. Legal action is being taken," the officer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.