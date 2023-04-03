Man jumps to death from 5th floor of Coimbatore hospital

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) A 37-year-old man who was admitted at a Coimbatore hospital after getting injured in a road accident, jumped to his death from the fifth floor on Monday.

Pugazh Raja (37) of Coimbatore met with an accident when his motorbike hit a truck at Kondalampatti in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on March 19.

As he had suffered head injuries he was brought to the specialty hospital, Kovai Medical Centre, and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

After five days, he was shifted to the general ward of the hospital which was on the fifth floor of the building.

His wife Sathya and a relative were with him at the hospital.

Police said that in the early hours of Monday, he opened his room and jumped.

Pugazh Raja died on the spot.

