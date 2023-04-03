Ram Navami riots issue rocks Bihar Assembly as BJP MLAs protest & Oppn retaliates

Patna, April 3 (IANS) The Bihar Assembly on Monday witnessed ruckus after the BJP MLAs protested against the violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif and the Congress accused them of being the conspirators.

The BJP MLAs protested in the well of the House and waved posters and placards. Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhari immediately directed the marshals to take away the posters and placards from the BJP MLAs.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader of opposition, claimed that the Bihar government had completely failed in preventing the violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif.

"During the Ram Navami, violence happened in Sasaram, Biharsharif, Bhagalpurand Muzaffarpur. The peace committee meetings had taken place at the police station level, still violence happened in these places. Why was the state government not alerted to it?" Sinha asked.

"Why has the Bihar government not taken action against the SHOs of those police stations where the violence happened in their jurisdictions," he asked.

"The people of Hindu community respect every religion. When Tazia march takes place in Bihar, no one pelts stones, but when Ram Navami march takes place, stone pelting takes place. Why was it not stopped by the Bihar government. It is insulting the Hindu community through vote bank politics," Sinha said.

"Bihar is turning out to be a stronghold of terrorists. People were manufacturing bombs in Sasaram and it exploded. Six persons were injured in that mishap. The district administration worked on the line to hide the incident. How long will the Bihar government provide hospitality to the people of the minority community," Sinha said.

Reacting to the allegation of BJP, Congress MLA and CLP leader Ajit Sharma said: "The communal tension in Sasaram and Biharsharif happened due to the people of BJP and RSS. They are behind the conspiracy and riots. The Bihar Police are capable of investigating the incident and taking strong action against them."

Due to the allegation and counter allegation, the Speaker adjourned the House till lunch hour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.