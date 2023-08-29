UP man held at Kozhikode airport with drugs worth Rs 44 cr

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) A 27-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, who arrived from Nairobi via Sharjah, was taken into custody by the DRI for carrying drugs worth Rs 44 crore when he arrived at Kozhikode airport in Kerala.

He was taken into custody soon after his arrival, late on Monday night.

Following detailed examination, the DRI officials recovered 3.4 kilograms of cocaine and 1.3 kilograms of heroin valued Rs 44 crore in the open market from him.

The drugs were found hidden in shoes and purses which he had carried in good numbers in his baggage.

A detailed probe in the matter is on by the DRI and the police.

