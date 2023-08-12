Man arrested for killing colleague over Rs 500 in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday said that they have arrested an accused for murdering his 30 year-old colleague over debt of Rs 500.

Police said that the incident occurred near Panvel railway station, where the victim, Vickey Chindaliya, a scrap collector, was found dead on August 8.

Inspector Anjum Bhagwan of the Panvel city police station said that investigations revealed Chindaliya worked and lived near the railway station with a colleague.

After analysing several leads and CCTV footage from the scene, the police identified the victim's colleague, Sachin Shinde, and arrested him from his hometown in Aurangabad district.

Upon interrogation, Shinde confessed that he and the victim had argued over a debt of Rs 500 while drinking alcohol on the day of the murder. The argument allegedly led Shinde to stab Chindaliya to death and flee the scene.

The murder took place between 9.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday, during which Shinde also attacked the deceased man's friend, causing serious injuries.

The police arrested Shinde and two other accused individuals on late Tuesday night. A complaint was lodged by the injured man, Anil Jadhav (26), a laborer, detailing how four accused individuals took him and his 35-year-old friend Vinod Rathod to a shop, where they were held captive and assaulted.

They were accused of stealing iron rods and were thrashed with stumps, punched, and kicked. The attack resulted in Rathod's death and left Jadhav severely injured.

The accused were identified as shop owners Dinkar Pralhad Lavand (42), Abhimanyu Bihari Yadav (24), and Rajkumar Sriramdhani Yadav (27). The search for the fourth accused, Gulab Amarsingh Chavan alias Pintu Chavan, is still ongoing, the police added.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and common intention.

