Mammootty extends birthday greeting to Mohanlal as superstar turns 64

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) One of Kerala’s most popular personalities, superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 64th birthday on Tuesday.

Mohanlal was not born with a silver spoon, instead, went up the ladder of success through sheer hard work, dedication and commitment to his profession.

In a career that began in 1978 (his first film ‘Thiranottem’ was released a quarter century later) he had to wait another two years before he began his full-fledged film career, after which there was no looking back.

It was in 1980 that the biggest grosser then –‘Manjil Virinja Pookal’ was released; but surprisingly, he was cast as a villain in it but that did not affect his career as in a short period, he rose to the status of a superstar.

Now, at 64, Lal is presently doing his 360th Malayalam film which is yet to be titled and the highlight of this film is that he is pairing with Shobana for the 56th time.

On Tuesday, the first wish came from his senior colleague Mammootty, who shared a picture of the two with the latter giving Lal a kiss.

Birthday wishes have started to pour in from several quarters.

His 64th birthday comes at a time when the superstar’s first directorial venture ‘Barroz’ is getting ready for release.

Lal, over the years, has been decorated with five national awards which includes two best actor, a special jury mention and a special jury award for acting and as producer for the best feature film.

Apart from national honors he has won nine state film awards as well.

Additionally, he became the first actor to be awarded the honorary rank of Lt Col in the Territorial Army.

